Faustino Martinez-Lopez



Visalia - Faustino Martinez-Lopez, 89, peacefully passed on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by his children. He is resting with his Heavenly Father.



He was born December 28, 1930 in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico and was the son to the late Gregorio and Ramona Martinez-Lopez. Faustino resided in Tepic, Nayarit for the first twenty-one years of his life before moving to the United States residing in Visalia, California. Faustino married the late Matilda Lopez on June 14,1954 and celebrated 46 years of marriage. Faustino and Matilda welcomed four children, Rosey, Gregory, Patty and Lupe Lopez. Faustino retired from J.D Martin Ranch after 44 years of employment with lifelong friendships.



Faustino enjoyed returning to Mexico to visit and reminisce with family and friends at the local Plaza in Bella Vista, Nayarit. His favorite place to enjoy life was his hometown. Any interaction with Faustino was left with heartfelt conversation and a sense of friendship. His hobbies included cooking, singing, dancing, and bringing joy to those around him.



Faustino took the most pride in the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Faustino's focus was always his family and family traditions. He enjoyed watching them age and sharing his lifelong love of soccer with them.



He is preceded in death by his parents Gregorio Lopez and Ramona Martinez-Lopez, sister Maria Lopez and wife Matilda Lopez.



He is survived by his four children, Rosey and Alfred Mascorro, Gregory and Cathy Lopez, Patty Lopez, and Lupe Lopez. He is survived by grandchildren Erica and Adam Martinez, Kristianna Mascorro, Steven and Stephanie Lopez, Joshua and Jacqueline Mascorro, Melissa Lopez, Ashley Lopez, Jessica Lopez, Jonathon Mascorro, Isaiah Lopez and Madison Lopez. He is survived by great grandchildren Andrew Lopez, Adam Martinez Jr., Carysn Mascorro and Mason Lopez.



Visitation will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 3-5pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W Goshen Avenue, Visalia, California. Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday September 17, 2020 at 9:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church 1908 N. Court Street in Visalia, California. Interment will immediately follow at the Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, California. Arrangements made possible by Miller Memorial Chapel.









