Fernando Dominguez Garcia, MD
Fernando Dominguez Garcia, MD & Pharm D, of Visalia, California passed away peacefully in his home on July 19, 2020 in Visalia, California. He was 71 years young.
Fernando was born in Marfa, Texas on July 22, 1948 to Federico C. Garcia and Consuelo Dominguez Garcia. Fernando's family moved to Tulare, California in 1958 where they made their home and raised their family. Fernando graduated as Valedictorian from Tulare Western High School in 1966. Fernando continued his education by completing his general education at College of the Sequoias. He attended University of California, San Francisco and graduated in 1973 with a Doctorate of Pharmacy and in 1981 he graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine with his Doctorate of Medicine.
Fernando moved back to Visalia to practice medicine and serve the underserved communities of Tulare County from 1981 to 2005. In his private office during this time, he would accept any items his patients would give him as payment- to include chickens, ducks, fruits and homemade goods.
2005 to 2018 he served the community of Reedley, California with Adventist Health. He was a people's doctor, whom he would recognize by "Mi Gente" and "Mi Raza", ALWAYS dear terms from his heart. He was always willing and able to help all those that needed him. Fernando was greatly loved and respected by his patients and colleagues. He volunteered as ringside physician for over 30 years in several Tulare/ Fresno County youth boxing clubs. Fernando was a board member for Proteus and a board member for the Mexican/American Golf Association. He was a wonderful humanitarian.
He met Miriam Jasmin Orozco in Reedley, California and on August 29, 2009 they married in Visalia, CA where they have made their home. They had a beautiful and adventurous life together.
Fernando loved to go hunting (especially with his New Mexico Family), fishing, golfing, traveling to many places, visiting family, cooking, and BBQing. He did love to cook the food that he hunted or caught.
Fernando was preceded in death by his father, Federico and his brother Hector.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Miriam; five sons Fernando and wife Samar, Juan, Joey, Luis and Matthew; grandchildren Joseph, Ava, Melissa and Marlei; mother Consuelo; brother Fred Garcia; three sisters Elizabeth and her husband Richard Morales, Mary and her husband Robert Ortiz and Yolanda and her husband Dr. Robert Beltran; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many dear friends.
A true doctor through his final days, Dr. Garcia requested that no services be held and, instead, that his loved ones and friends remain safe by remembering him from the safety of their homes.
Donations may be made to: American GI Forum- PO Box 411 Visalia CA 93297 / Contact Jesus Gamboa
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 732-8371.s