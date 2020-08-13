1/1
Firmino Ormonde
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Firmino Ormonde

Hanford - Firmino Martin Ormonde of Hanford, California passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Hanford. He was 94 years old. Firmino was born March 14, 1926 in Tulare, California. He was the son of Portuguese immigrants. He served his country in the United States Naval Reserve during WWII as a Seaman First Class. He was a diary worker for most of his life. He and his wife Helena Silveira Ormonde made their home in Hanford. Firmino enjoyed woodworking, among other hobbies. He especially loved playing dominoes & cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Firmino is survived by his wife, Helena Silveira Ormonde, his sons; Gary, Ron, Chris, Allen and Brian Ormonde. Also surviving is his brother Melvin Ormonde, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 sisters-in-law, 7 nephews and 2 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Maria Ormonde and his sister Ernestine Parreira.

Visitation for Firmino will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A Rosary will take place at 6:00 pm also at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required when attending all services.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
AUG
19
Rosary
06:00 PM
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
100 Bush Street
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 582-0251
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
