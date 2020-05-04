|
|
Flavia Magana
Tulare - After living a long and full life at the age of 96 on April 26, 2020, the Lord called our beloved Grandmother and Mom, Flavia. She is now resting in Abraham's bosom. She was born on May 7, 1923 and was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso Magana and survived by her son Tony and Alice Magana, daughter Julie, grandchildren Mark Moralez Sr., Brian and Rita Moralez, Rob and Dona Moralez, Michael and Ruby Magana, (Holly Mendez). Life will never be the same without her and she will never be forgotten. (Acts 22:16) A funeral service will be held at the Kern Street Tulare District Cemetery on her birthday May 7, 2020 at 12pm.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 4 to May 6, 2020