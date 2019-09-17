|
Florence Ann Webster
Oakhurst - Florence (Prince) Webster
Flo passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. She was born at home in Stratford California on December 10, 1930 to Henry and Hazel Prince. She was one of 5 sisters…Maxine Wade of Hanford, CA. Eleanor White [deceased], Shirley Cappa [deceased] and Marilyn Prince [deceased].
She graduated in 1948 from Hanford High. She went to work for Pacific Bell in 1950 and retired after 35 years. She made her home in Visalia California. She was a member of the Soroptimist Club and Telephone Pioneers. In 1984 she served on the XXIII Olympic Committee in Los Angeles California. She enjoyed traveling and went on a World Cruise in 1998. She loved reading, gambling, Bingo, fishing and social lunches with friends.
Her husband, Bud Webster preceded her in death. She has 4 children. A daughter, Cris Mclaughlin, a son, Clyde Leischner,[deceased],daughter in law, Arlene, a son, Neal Leischner, daughter in law, Shellie, daughter, Brittany Webster, son in law, Wade Kimbley and sister in law, Marca Terry. She also has 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia, CA. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, CA. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 17, 2019