Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Bailey (Bucky) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Bailey (Bucky) Smith Obituary
Floyd Bailey (Bucky) Smith

January 2, 1936 - November 8, 2019

Floyd was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma; spent his childhood in Tulare, California; taught elementary school for 35 years in Bishop, California; then retired to Carson City, Nevada.

Floyd and his childhood sweetheart, Lucinda Belle Scott married and had 59 years of marriage before Lucinda went to be with the Lord.

Floyd will be remembered as a man who loved God, family, singing, acting, corny jokes, children, and creating works of art.

Floyd is survived by his 4 children: Jacque, Cheré, Denise, Scott,14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at Hilltop Community Church in Carson City.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -