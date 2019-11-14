|
Floyd Bailey (Bucky) Smith
January 2, 1936 - November 8, 2019
Floyd was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma; spent his childhood in Tulare, California; taught elementary school for 35 years in Bishop, California; then retired to Carson City, Nevada.
Floyd and his childhood sweetheart, Lucinda Belle Scott married and had 59 years of marriage before Lucinda went to be with the Lord.
Floyd will be remembered as a man who loved God, family, singing, acting, corny jokes, children, and creating works of art.
Floyd is survived by his 4 children: Jacque, Cheré, Denise, Scott,14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at Hilltop Community Church in Carson City.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019