Floyd Ezra Slocum
Floyd Ezra Slocum of Eugene, Oregon went home to be with his Lord on January 2, 2020.
Floyd was born in Hanford, California on May 13, 1932 to Floyd Walter and Maie Jennie (Burr) Slocum. He accepted Jesus as his savior and was baptized on July 22, 1953. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1950 and Fresno State University in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry. Floyd married Julia Irene Pitcock on October 30, 1960, and lived in Visalia and Exeter, California.
Floyd was a Supervisor with the Tulare County Welfare Department for 36 1/2 years and a Polled Hereford Cattleman for 70 years. As an avid runner, he competed in many races and marathons. Floyd taught Bible classes and was an Elder emeritus of the New Hope Christian Church in Visalia.
Floyd is preceded in death by his wife, Julia. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Glenn Spencer of Midland, Texas, his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Kara Slocum of Newhall, California, and his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Melissa Slocum of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his brother, Vernon Slocum of Hanford, California and his sister, Dorothy Whitlock of Visalia, California. He has 11 grandchildren, Jordan Martone, Shane Spencer, Carter Slocum, Meagan Spencer, Kent Slocum, Luke Spencer, Kennedy Slocum, Kenzie Slocum, Kaiser Slocum, Kailey Slocum and Kirsten Slocum, and one great-granddaughter whose birth is expected this summer.
The family would like to thank Quail Crest Memory Care, The Springs at Greer Gardens, Westside Baptist Church and Signature Hospice Team for their wonderful care.
The funeral service will be held on January 7, 2020 at 11:00 at Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemetery, 225 S. Danebo Ave., Eugene, Oregon and followed by graveside burial.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020