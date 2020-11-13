Floyd Ray Gross
Clovis - Floyd was born in 1938 in Tulare, CA to the union of Lee Roy Gross and Odie Marie Louder. He was their only child.
He believed in the Lord God and received the lord Jesus as his savior at an early age, as a member of the AME Church of Tulare, CA.
He passed peacefully at home with his family on November 4th 2020 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, parents and only son (York Gross).
Floyd married Barbara Boatman (of Lemoore, CA) in 1959 and to their union had 4 children (Yasmyne, York, Anne and Ava).
Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and had an exceptional 20 year career with Duty Stations at Travis AFB, Hamilton AFB, Taipei Air Station in Taiwan, Columbus AFB in MS, Howard AFB in Panama Canal Zone and Vandenberg AFB in CA.
After retiring from the Air Force, he went to work for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space Facilities at Vandenberg AFB where he served as their security officer for 22 years. He retired from Lockheed in 2002 and shortly thereafter moved to Clovis, CA to be close to family.
Throughout both of his careers, Floyd had a positive impact on many of the people he worked with. He was fair, honest and usually told you like it was. He believed in doing the right thing and that one's word should be their bond.
Floyd was a hardworking, loyal and loving son, husband, father and grandfather who always took care of his family. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments.
Throughout high school and college he excelled in sports and had a lifetime love of sports with a special affinity for California sports teams.
Left to cherish many happy memories are his wife, Barbara of 60 years and children: Yasmyne Gross Brewer (James) of Fresno, Anne Gross Ayankoya (Joseph) of El Cerrito and Ava Gross Paramo of Lompoc. Grandchildren: Evayon Henson Mays (Vincent, Jr.), Jamie Brewer Mayberry (Joseph), Julia Brewer, Jennifer Brewer, Ashely Jackson, Josephine Ayankoya, Folasade Ayankoya and Peter Paramo. Great grandchildren: Joie and Jacie Mayberry.
Due to COVID cemetery restrictions - private family graveside services will be held for Floyd on 12/18/2020 at 1:30 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
Due to COVID there will be no gathering following the graveside service.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
(Leukemia Research) in Floyd's name.