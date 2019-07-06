|
|
Forrest Franklin Stroud
- - Forrest Franklin Stroud was born September 21, 1950 to Fred and Julia Stroud in Wynne, Arkansas. He went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Gail on July 1, 2019.
Forrest grew up in Linnel Camp. He made many lifelong friends there and spoke fondly of his childhood memories. He attended Union School, Mt Whitney, and Exeter High.
He met the love of his life Gail, in Farmersville; they were married on September 23, 1968. They were married 47 years.
Forrest worked many jobs before becoming a self employed drywall contractor where he worked in the 1980s to the early 2000s. He was very meticulous and he took great pride in his work. In 2002 he started at Peoples Ditch Company and worked there until his death. He loved his co workers and thought of them as his own family.
His life was his family. He was a genuine guy who would help anyone and always had a good joke to tell. He had so much wisdom and knowledge, " he could fix anything mechanical". He enjoyed working on race cars, his goal was; "always make them fast with the least money as possible". Collecting guns and hunting were also a big part of his life. He had a lot of good hunting buddies and often spoke of those good times. He enjoyed going out of state to hunt with his brother in law, Gary. He loved to tease and joke with everyone; especially Gail. As the saying goes " to know him is to love him". One thing that he didn't like was anyone to make fun of his name, and if you did, well he got his point across. He loved everyone the same no matter who; and that is why he is going to be so deeply missed.
We cannot forget his number one companion after Gail passed; his little dog Homer. He went everywhere with him, even to work on a daily basis. Homer even had his own uniform.
Within the last few years he gave his life to the Lord, and has been attending the Farmersville Free Will Baptist Church faithfully. He is now with his beautiful bride Gail and dad Fred; strolling over heaven!
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Stroud and wife Gail Stroud. He is survived by his mother Julia Stroud, children Brian Stroud (Shelley), Rebecca Estep (Danny), Breane Tankersley (Brett), sisters Judy Goodman and Linda Rader. Grandchildren Maddison, Caleb and Wyatt Stroud, Hannah, Brooke, Jacob, and Averee Estep, Preslie, Paige, and Hudson Tankersley, and multiple brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Forrest will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Smith Family Chapel from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Exeter District Cemetery, Exeter, Ca. Directly following the graveside will be a celebration of life, at the Free Will Baptist Church, 239 S. Dode Ave., Farmersville, Ca. 93223. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Ca.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 6, 2019