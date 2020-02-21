Services
Frances Allene Gallaway

Frances Allene Gallaway Obituary
Frances Allene Gallaway

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 A.M. at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay for Frances Allene Gallaway, 90 of Lindsay who passed away February 18. Pastor James Stephens will officiate. Interment for Frances will take place on Monday, February 24 at 10:00 A.M. at Lindsay Cemetery.

Frances was born January 26, 1930 in Sayre, Oklahoma to George and Alma Jones and was raised and attended school there. She graduated in 1948 and married Harold Gallaway in 1949.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Frances also worked for General Telephone for 35 years.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Harold Gallaway and 2 sons Stan Gallaway and Steve Gallaway. She is survived by her children Cheryl "Diane" Gullett (Jeff) of Oklahoma City, OK and Scott Gallaway (Marcie) of Tulare; her sisters Virginia Brown of Clovis and Lynda Albert of Sherman, TX; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren as well as nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation for Frances will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday until service time.

Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at

www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
