Frances Gene Miller
Phoenix - Frances Gene Miller, 72, suddenly passed away on June 3, 2019 at her home in Phoenix, AZ.
She was born on February 27, 1947 to Fred and Trudie Berger in Fresno, CA, where she attended and graduated from Tulare Western High School. Fran was employed with the Pike Public School District as Assistant Administrator for transportation, overseeing 130 buses and drivers. Her school was the recipient of several awards for Excellence. Fran had many hobbies, enjoying Horseback Riding, Gourd Painting, Scuba Diving and Bees.
Fran is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Donald C. Miller; loving son Kenneth (Morgan) Miller; loving daughter Jodi Caperton; One loving sister and brother-in-law Carole (Bill) Shaw; 4 loving step daughters Linda Nosko, Donna Paradiso, Brenda Binder and Pamela Dickieson. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother George Berger.
The Celebration of Life Service for Fran will take place in Indianapolis, IN in July 2019. Her private cremation was entrusted to Samaritan Funeral Home, Phoenix, AZ. Please visit www.samaritanfuneralhome.com <http://www.samaritanfuneralhome.com> to leave a written tribute for Fran.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Fran's memory to Banner Alzheimer's Institute at Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, 2901 N. Central Ave., Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 95012 or www.banneralz.org <http://www.banneralz.org>
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 15, 2019