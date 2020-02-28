|
Frances Grace Cook Scott
Frances Grace Cook Scott, 88, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born January 18, 1932, to Frank Albert Cook and Virginia Frances Berning in Huntington Park, California. She was raised in Southern California graduating from Colton High School. Upon graduation she joined the United States Marine Corps. There she met and married William N. Mitchell. In 1952, after they were discharged from the Marine Corps, they moved to Visalia. Together they had two daughters. They were later divorced. Frances attended college on the G.I. Bill, graduating from the College of the Sequoias with an Associates Degree. She worked for Guarantee Savings and Loan for 29 years.
In 1971, Frances and Donald R. Scott were married after meeting at a Southern California Edison Company event where Don was employed. They were married for 39 years. Upon retirement they loved to travel, enjoying trips to Alaska and Canada. They also loved baseball and were great boosters of the Visalia Oaks.
Frances did beautiful handwork. She was an accomplished knitter and enjoyed her weekly association with the "Knitwits." She also did beautiful cross stitch. She instilled in her daughters a love of handwork and shared her beautiful work with her family and friends. Frances enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Scott, and her sister, Jacqueline Irwin. She is survived by her daughters, Sydney Peterson (Tom) of Logan, Utah, and Stacey Hungerford (William) of Bakersfield, California. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Maren Aller, Christian Hinckley, Burke Peterson, Kate Astle and William Hungerford and five great grandchildren, Noah, Cole, Tess, Addison and Alivia.
Frances will be fondly remembered and missed by many. Her daughters and their families are grateful for the many friends and health care professionals who provided loving care and support. She will be interred in the Visalia Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020