Frances H. Domingos
Visalia - Frances H. Domingos, a long-time resident of the Visalia area, died Tuesday, March 19th at Kaweah Delta Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born April 27, 1936 in Visalia and it was later she met and married her husband Alexander Domingos of 63 years.
She is survived by her son Brian Domingos and her daughter Sandy Martinez (Billy); grandson's Brian Domingos Jr. and Brandon Oswalt; granddaughter Brittnii Oswalt; and great grandson Christian Domingos and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dr. Chawki A. Gerges and all the nurses on the 3rd floor at Kaweah Delta.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a rosary prayed at 6 PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia, CA. Intermant will follow the mass at Visalia District Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 27, 2019