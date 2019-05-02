|
Francesco Scalia
Visalia - Francesco Scalia, 82, a farmer from Visalia returned to the comfort of our Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He was born on March 12, 1937, in Cattolica Eraclea, Sicily, and immigrated to Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 1957. He married Antonina Vaccaro in 1964. He moved to California in 1977. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy Lodge in Visalia.
In 1977 Francesco and his brothers and sister started their family business of Four Seasons Ranch as almond and grape farmers, and enjoyed their years of success working together side by side as it reminded them of their years growing up in Sicily.
Francesco lived and loved life to the fullest. He was a very loyal and hardworking family man. His many loved ones will remember his generosity and dedication to his family. His great joy was in living, laughing, and the success he created and inspired in others. Francesco's passion was watching his farm grow and working the land, in addition to making homemade wine with the grapes from his vineyard. He loved to watch hockey with his sons and was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Giuseppe Scalia and Maria Contino Scalia, and his eldest brothers, Giuseppe Scalia and Diego Scalia. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Antonina (Nina) Scalia; his children, Mary Scalia, Joe Scalia and wife Sally, Frank Anthony Scalia and wife Christi, and grandchildren Frankie, Giuseppe, Milania and Giuliana Scalia. He is also survived by his sister Angela Zambito of Visalia and sister Josie Borsellino of Toronto, Canada.
Visitation will be held 4:30-7:30 pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia with the Rosary prayed at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia. Interment will follow at Visalia District Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the American Stroke Foundation at Americanstroke.org.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 2, 2019