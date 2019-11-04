|
Francisca Reyes Fuentes
Tulare - Francisca Reyes Fuentes of Tulare, California passed away and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with her son Mike at her side. She was 98.
Francisca was born in Houston, Texas on December 2, 1920 to Basilio Reyes and Maria de la Luz Vallego Reyes. Her family moved to McAllen, Texas where she was raised and educated. In 1966 the family moved to Visalia where Francisca worked alongside her mother in the oranges, cotton and watermelons.
The family owned Miguel's Clothing in Farmersville where Francisca did all the alterations for the customers.
She enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers. Roses were her favorite. She also enjoyed cooking and preparing for her family. She especially enjoyed times spent with family and friends.
Francisca was preceded in death by two brothers Basilio and Enrique and her husband Martin M. Fuentes in 2001.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Mike and Martha; brother Henry Fuga; sister Ignacia Contreras and her granddaughter Kristin.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia with interment services following at Tulare Cemetery District, 900 E. Kern Street in Tulare, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019