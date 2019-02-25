|
|
Francisco "Frank" Villarreal Campos
Visalia -
On February 20th , 2019, our beloved Francisco "Frank" Villarreal Campos was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior. While we are left here to pick up the pieces of our broken hearts we take refuge in knowing that he is whole again in heaven. He fought a valiant fight against Alzheimer's disease for over 7 years. His beloved wife of 62 years Gabriela Campos cared for him at home until his last breath. In addition to his family, he loved going back home to Texas, the casino, and his dogs.
He was born on June 25, 1934 in Brownsville, Texas, and raised in Rio Hondo, Texas. He met the love of his life in 1953 and they were married in 1956. They eventually made their way to Visalia, California in 1961, by way of Chicago and Harlingen. He worked for Western Farm Service for 35 years and retired at the age of 65.
He is preceded in death by his parents Maria Villarreal Campos and Jose Campos; his sisters, Ignacia Flores, Carolina Diaz and Maria del Refugio Puga; his brother, Guillermo Campos and his son Mark Anthony Campos.
He is survived by his beloved wife Gabriela Toscano Campos of Visalia, Ca. His children Cindy and her husband Raul Cabrera of Woodlake, Ca; Frank and his wife MaryLou Campos of San Jacinto, Ca; and Jo Anne and her husband Rudy Saiz of Visalia, Ca. His siblings Antonio Campos of Visalia, CA; Jose Campos Jr and his wife Juanita of Rio Hondo, Texas; Aurora Campos Flores of Harlingen, Texas; and Josefina Campos Galvez of Harlingen, Texas. 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He will forever be remembered as a hardworking man, for his amazing smile and his spunky personality. He has set a great example for the future generations of his family.
Our family would like to send a special "Thank You" to the Kindred Hospice Staff that cared for him and for all of their support during this difficult time. The dignity and love that you provided him will never be forgotten. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel from 4PM to 7PM and a rosary at 6PM. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10AM. A private graveside will be held at Visalia District Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 25, 2019