Frank Alvarez Sedillo
Visalia - Frank Alvarez Sedillo, 81, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Fresno, Ca.
He was born on January 20, 1938 to Jose and Cresencia Sedillo in Artesia, New Mexico. He relocated to Visalia at the age of 10 years old, where he grew up.
He was a proud USA Army man served from 1955-1958. November 14, 1959 he married Mary Gene Sedillo. They had two sons Frank Sedillo Jr. married to Pam Sedillo from San Jose. Chris Sedillo from Vacaville. A daughter Brenda Sedillo from Visalia. He also leaves two sisters Lucia Huerta and Modesta Gayton both of Visalia and a brother Pete Sedillo of Los Banos. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many neices and nephews. Frank was a 49ers, Warrios and Giants fan. He enjpyed watching all their games. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, fishing and horseback riding.
A rosary will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 6PM. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10AM. A reception will follow after the Mass at the Holy Family Hall. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 31, 2019