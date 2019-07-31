Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sedillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Alvarez Sedillo


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Alvarez Sedillo Obituary
Frank Alvarez Sedillo

Visalia - Frank Alvarez Sedillo, 81, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Fresno, Ca.

He was born on January 20, 1938 to Jose and Cresencia Sedillo in Artesia, New Mexico. He relocated to Visalia at the age of 10 years old, where he grew up.

He was a proud USA Army man served from 1955-1958. November 14, 1959 he married Mary Gene Sedillo. They had two sons Frank Sedillo Jr. married to Pam Sedillo from San Jose. Chris Sedillo from Vacaville. A daughter Brenda Sedillo from Visalia. He also leaves two sisters Lucia Huerta and Modesta Gayton both of Visalia and a brother Pete Sedillo of Los Banos. Five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many neices and nephews. Frank was a 49ers, Warrios and Giants fan. He enjpyed watching all their games. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, fishing and horseback riding.

A rosary will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 6PM. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10AM. A reception will follow after the Mass at the Holy Family Hall. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now