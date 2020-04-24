|
|
Frank & Geneva Correia
Tulare - Together In Life - Together Forever
Frank and Geneva were married 53 years and passed away within one week of each other. A true love story. God knew neither one could live without one another and had a plan. Frank was born September 28th, 1943 in Albany, California to Manuel and Lucille Correia. Geneva was born August 30th, 1945 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Elmer and Naomi Dennis. Frank and Geneva both attended Tulare Schools. Frank graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1961 where he played baseball and was active in the FFA. Geneva graduated in 1963 from Tulare Western High School. Geneva was proud to say she was the first 4 year graduating class from Tulare Western. Go Mustangs! After graduation Frank served in the army and once he returned he and Geneva were married in June of 1966. Frank went to work on his family's dairy farm and became a second generation, hard working dairymen and farmer for 50 years. While Frank worked hard to provide for his family, Geneva worked hard raising their three girls Lynette, Sheri, and Cathy. She was kept busy running them to and from baton lessons, dance lessons, cheerleading practices, sports, and school activities. She would always let Frank know that it was a harder job than feeding cows! Geneva also loved to plan, host and attend parties. Chrismtas Eve and New Years was her favorite time of year. She loved to decorate and make everything so special for her family and close friends, who she also called family. After they retired from the dairy business, Frank volunteered his time to Meals-on-Wheels and AMVETS. He would transport veterans to and from their appointments. Frank loved to talk. He was always up for a good yet sometimes lengthy conversation. They also loved to spend time at the coast with their family and friends.
As the years went by they were blessed with the arrival of grandkids. Being called Grandpa and Grandma by Jacob, Courtnie, Tori, Amy, Ethan and CJ became one of their greatest joys and proudest moments. They loved babysitting, attending baseball games, softball games, dance recitals, football games, cheerleading, soccer games, track meets, school plays, FFA events, school functions, and graduations. They were always there cheering them on! They were their grandkids biggest fans!
Although they had many happy years they also endured hardships. In 1984, they were forced to give up the child they had raised for seven years and had always assumed they would legally adopt. Kirk was their son in every way and losing him was a great loss. In 1985 they lost their daughter Sheri in an automobile accident and then in 2008 Geneva suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. The stroke left her disabled and Frank became a full time caregiver. They never gave up and with their strong faith in God and love for each other their marriage endured and grew stronger.
Frank and Geneva are survived by their loving family: daughters Lynette (Eddie) Alberti and Cathy (Randy) Lentzner. Their grandkids Jacob Fox, Courtnie (Ethan) Junio, Tori Alberti, Amy Alberti, Ethan Lentzner, and CJ Lentzner. Siblings Melvin (Shirley) Correia, Marvin (Mary) Correia, Dorothy Martinho, Marilyn (Steve) Cunningham and Bob Dennis. Along with cousins and many nieces and nephews who they loved dearly. They are preceded in death by their parents Manuel and Lucille Correia, Elmer and Naomi Dennis. Brothers Jimmy Dennis and Danny Martinho. Daughter Sheri Correia and Kirk Morishita.
Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be a private family burial on Monday, April 27th at the Tulare District Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in their honor.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020