Frank Balderama
Visalia - On Monday, April 29th, 2019, Frank Balderama was called home to be with his heavenly father. He was surrounded by the love of his family in the comfort of his home in Visalia. Frank was born in Kingsburg, California on October 10, 1943. He was the second of six children born to Pete and Nellie Balderama. Frank graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1961 and attended Molar Barber College. He met his wife, Martha Magdaleno, at his family's ranch. Frank had a great smile and it was the dimple in his smile that won her over and they were married in August of 1963. At the age of 25, Frank opened his own business, Balderama's Barber Shop, and for over 52 years served the families of this community, cutting the hair of generations of fathers, sons, and grandsons.
Devoutly Catholic, Frank served as a Eucharistic minister and altar server at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia for over 25 years. His life was an example of true faith and trust in God and he was at mass every Sunday until he could no longer attend. Frank was a die-hard Dodger, Laker and Rams fan. He was a bit of a rascal and had a contagious laugh. He had a great voice and loved to dance. He gave the best hugs and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in our family but only after he filled our lives with so much love. He will be forever missed. In addition to his wife of 55 years, left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Stephanie (Sonny) Caldera, Kimberly (Gary) Corippo, and Amanda (Michael) Romero. Seven grandchildren, Jared, Justin, and Joshua Caldera, Michael, Samuel, Amelie and Mary Romero. His brother, Philip Balderama, his sisters, Marion Ramirez, Kathy Balderama, and Natalie Lozano. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Balderama. The family would like to thank the Cedars-Sinai ALS team for their wonderful and compassionate care and the ALS Golden West Chapter for all of their support. Memorial donations in honor of Frank may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation at www.teamgleason.org/donate or the ALS Association Golden West Chapter at http://webgw.alsa.org. Visitation will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 6th from 4-6pm, followed by a rosary at 6pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Visalia District Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 4, 2019