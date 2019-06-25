|
|
Frank Bettencourt
Visalia -
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Bettencourt announces his passing on Friday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 71.
He was born September 27, 1947 in Visalia, CA., and graduated from Mt. Whitney high school in 1965. He married Sharon Lombardi in July of 1967 and was happily married for 52 years. Frank was self employed for 40 years as a dairy products distributor. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, two sons, Dennis Bettencourt (Judy), Brian Bettencourt (Jana), four grandchildren, Matthew (14), Angela (10), Haley (17), and Blake (13), his brother Garry Bettencourt (Jackie), nephew Nick Lombardi (Shelby) and nieces Cherise Acosta (David) and Marci Anglin (Marc) along with several cousins. He was so loved by his family and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m. at Salsar and Dillard followed by a Christian burial at Visalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 25, 2019