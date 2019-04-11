|
|
Frank Gato & Darryl Ramirez
- - Two deeply Loved men who struggled in life managed to express their unconditional Love that only those close to them could understand.
Frank Gato Ramirez passed away March 8th after being on Hospice in Sacramento listening to his favorite Oldies as his sister comforted him. As family prepared for Frank's burial the Ramirez family lost another family member. Darryl Daniel Ramirez was killed in a fatal car accident while traveling with a friend on March 27.
Frankie and Darryl will be remembered in many hearts of family and Friends. Their Love and Kindness will be missed forever.
Non-Viewing Service Thursday, April 11th 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Selsar and Dallard Funeral Home Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 11, 2019