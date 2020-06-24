Frank Goulart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Goulart

Frank Goulart passed away peacefully in his home in Tulare, CA on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Frank was born in Tulare, CA to Manuel and Mary Goulart on March 2, 1931. Frank grew up in a large family eleven siblings who had migrated from Terceira Island of the Azores. Frank enlisted in the US Army before marrying Edith Thomlinson the love of his life for the past 68 years. After serving in the military he drove a truck hauling produce and other commodities through out the state. He retired with Suburban propane in 1993 as a route salesman.

Frank loved to joke and play pranks on the people he knew and loved. He also had a passion for kids. He would dress up as Santa Claus for the little ones and Halloween was always a favorite time for him to play pranks on those looking for a treat. He coached little league baseball in Tulare for many years. And on weekends you might find him racing go carts against his brothers or the kids in the neighborhood. His grand children and great grandchildren were his pride and joy, you might also find him playing and possibly cheating at a family gathering playing Dominos.

Frank is survived by his wife, Edith Goulart of Tulare; daughters, Mary Vines, Patti and Greg Creson, and Gloria O'Connor all of Tulare; grandchildren Kristie and Gabriel Enriquez of Tulare, Jennifer O'Connor of Tulare and Jayson and Kristen Kirk of Visalia and Anthon Gluck of Thousand Oaks; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Katelynn and Isabelle Enriquez of Tulare and Corey and Rylie Kirk of Visalia; sister Theresa and husband Karl Fink of Kingsburg, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Manual and Mary Goulart, four sisters and five brothers, and son in law's Jay Kirk, Mike O'Connor and Mike Vines. Frank will be loved and deeply missed by all who knew him. A private family gathering is being held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service Tulare.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved