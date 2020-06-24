Frank Goulart



Frank Goulart passed away peacefully in his home in Tulare, CA on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Frank was born in Tulare, CA to Manuel and Mary Goulart on March 2, 1931. Frank grew up in a large family eleven siblings who had migrated from Terceira Island of the Azores. Frank enlisted in the US Army before marrying Edith Thomlinson the love of his life for the past 68 years. After serving in the military he drove a truck hauling produce and other commodities through out the state. He retired with Suburban propane in 1993 as a route salesman.



Frank loved to joke and play pranks on the people he knew and loved. He also had a passion for kids. He would dress up as Santa Claus for the little ones and Halloween was always a favorite time for him to play pranks on those looking for a treat. He coached little league baseball in Tulare for many years. And on weekends you might find him racing go carts against his brothers or the kids in the neighborhood. His grand children and great grandchildren were his pride and joy, you might also find him playing and possibly cheating at a family gathering playing Dominos.



Frank is survived by his wife, Edith Goulart of Tulare; daughters, Mary Vines, Patti and Greg Creson, and Gloria O'Connor all of Tulare; grandchildren Kristie and Gabriel Enriquez of Tulare, Jennifer O'Connor of Tulare and Jayson and Kristen Kirk of Visalia and Anthon Gluck of Thousand Oaks; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Katelynn and Isabelle Enriquez of Tulare and Corey and Rylie Kirk of Visalia; sister Theresa and husband Karl Fink of Kingsburg, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Manual and Mary Goulart, four sisters and five brothers, and son in law's Jay Kirk, Mike O'Connor and Mike Vines. Frank will be loved and deeply missed by all who knew him. A private family gathering is being held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service Tulare.









