Frank Feleciano, age 90, passed away on February 11, 2020, in Tulare, California. Frank was born on January 7, 1930 in Tulare. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. They were happily married for 53 years and are now reunited again in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his son, Frank Feleciano, and his sister Lurdes Martin of Tulare.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Luan (Mat) Sozinho of Tulare and Carol (Tod) Whitaker of Orange, California. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren who will miss their special IHOP pancake breakfasts with Vovo/Bisavo. Frank's favorite pastime was sharing meals followed by playing cards with his family. He enjoyed yearly trips to Laughlin to play Keno. His favorite hobby was solving crossword puzzles. Frank was a very religious man, praying the rosary daily and attending Mass. When he became too ill to attend Mass, he followed the Mass on television.
Frank was a proud Korean War Veteran. He reported to the Army on April 11, 1951 only two days after his marriage to Virginia Silva. He served his country as a refrigeration engineer in the 550th QM Refrigeration Company. He was commended for his outstanding performance in keeping refrigerated trucks operational during adverse conditions. After his service, he returned home to his bride, moved to Southern California, and was employed as a milk truck driver for Superior Milk in Artesia, an occupation he enjoyed until his retirement. Upon his return to Tulare in 1989, Frank began his second career operating Frank's Lawn Service. Through this business, Frank made many friends. Frank was a proud member of Tulare Amvets Post #56, and a 4th degree Knight of St. Rita's Knights of Columbus.
His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and gentle soul. A rosary and mass will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave. Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020