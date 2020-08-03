Frank Nunez



Tulare - October 22, 1952 - July 17, 2020



The day has come when our family has experienced another sad loss in the passing of Frank Nunez on July 17, 2020. Frank was born on October 24, 1952 in Dinuba, CA to Rudolph and Lois Nunez. The family moved to Tulare in 1956 where Frank attended the local schools, graduating from Tulare Western High school in 1971. Born with a slight heart defect, it did not deter him from playing sports like Little League baseball, neighborhood football, or on the Tulare Western tennis team. Upon graduation Frank began working in construction with Danny Martinho, then in HVAC with Morris Levin & Sons. He later returned to construction working with his friend Gary Tillery and ultimately with Daley Enterprise. Frank was a kid of the 60's generation, he enjoyed riding bicycles, mini-bikes, and eventually motorcycles. He let his hair grow long and has not cut it short since. Barbecue gatherings with family and friends was one of his favorite past times, but one of his greatest joys was taking care of his step-daughter Traci who was stricken with Cerebral Palsy. When his son Patrick was born with intestinal blockage Frank was at Valley Children's Hospital everyday until Patrick came home. He was dedicated to his family and friends who could always depend on him to be that helping hand when needed. Frank was a member of the Tulare Elks Lodge for 16 years, and of the E. Campus Vitius DSGG 1855 organization. In 2006, he served as the 32nd Humbug for E. Campus Vitius and was known as Indian Frank. He also volunteered many hours at St. Aloysius school where his son Patrick attended.



Frank was preceded in death by his wife Lynn E. Nunez, son Patrick M. Nunez, step-daughter Traci Eisenhower, his father Rudolph P. Nunez, sister Christina L. Gonzalez, and niece Samantha A. Gonzalez. He is survived by his mother Lois E. Nunez, four brothers Rudy Nunez (Margaret), Steven Nunez (Nellie), Robert Nunez (Debbie), and Jesse Nunez; two sisters Corie Pearce (John), Tina Nunez (Sergio Stanziale), and brother-in-law John E. Gonzalez. He is also survived by his stepdaughter Valerie Lynch, her three children and one grandchild; nephews Paul Garcia, Joe Nunez, Steven Nunez, Michael Pearce, and Richard Nunez; nieces Alycia King, Marlena Lester, Maria Dominguez, Cassandra McCabe; and God-daughter Kara Holcomb.



Join the family at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, visitation hours beginning at 8:30 am to 10:00 am and Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am. Graveside service to follow (10:45am) at the Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Avenue, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









