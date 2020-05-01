|
Frank Torres
September 26, 1924 - April 8, 2020
Frank Torres, loving husband, father and Tata was called home to be with our Eternal Father on April 8, 2020. Frank was born to Anita and Jose Torres on September 26, 1924, he was the fourth of eleven siblings. From a young age he developed a strong work ethic while working with his father that carried with him throughout his entire life. After his high school graduation from Visalia High School, he enlisted in the Army at the young age of seventeen where he fulfilled his duty to serve our country for three years. Frank drove landing crafts in the South Pacific theatre of the Philippines during World War II.
After returning home from WWII he got a job building waterways for the local canals and soon met the love of his life Josephine (Josie) Pesqueira. The two were married on December 10, 1949 and had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Soon after that Frank began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he would work for the next 30 years leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met along the way. He also worked part-time at a local hardware store Cross & Horlock where he learned to repair appliances. Even with a full time and a part-time job Frank rarely missed one of his kids' school events, sporting events or practices. Whether he was coaching from the sidelines or cheering them on, his family was the most important thing to him. In 1962 Frank started his part time business as an independent appliance delivery and service company for Kmart and Gemco. That part time business would soon flourish into Frank's Appliance. A family owned and operated appliance service and sales business for over 58 years. He and his son's Mike and Greg have been a staple in the local community while servicing the South Valley's appliance needs.
Frank was a member of The Knights of Columbus and Visalia Breakfast Lions, where he would help at local fundraising events. Frank was most proud of being one of the founding members of the American Legion Sierra Post #785 where he remained an active member until his early 90's. He could always be found selling fireworks for the American Legion every Fourth of July. Frank was a very kind, strong soul with tons of love for his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and took countless trips to Mexico with fellow Comrades from Post #785. One of Frank's favorite pastimes was restoring vintage cars and he could often be found in his garage doing just that or going to the Visalia Breakfast Lions annual car show to share stories with others who shared the same passion. He was well known and cherished throughout the community. Frank worked hard and enjoyed his life to the fullest and encouraged his family to do the same. He always saw the potential in people and greeted you with a firm handshake and a smile. His light will be missed.
Frank is preceded in death by his son Jerry P. Torres, his parents Anita & Jose, his brothers Rudy, John, Raymond and Peter and sisters Carmen Pescieuira, Dorothy "Tiny" Rodriguez, Mary Moreno, Trina Morales.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Josie; sons Mike (Vickie) Torres, Greg (Janice), Gerald (Tracie) Torres and daughter Lisa (Brian) Harris; six grandchildren — Jenny (Kris) Morgan, Grant Torres, Jeremy Torres, Brandon Harris and Brianna Blaylock and Jamie Harris and ten great-grandchildren — Dominic, Athena and Nicholas Torres, Kai, Lyric, Saegyn, and Remington Blaylock, Everly Torres, Oliver Morgan and Elias Harris. Brother Paul Torres, Sisters Angie Ruiz, Connie Sanchez and countless nieces and nephews.
At this time a memorial has been postponed until a time better suited for everyone to gather and celebrate the wonderful life of Frank Torres. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Central Valley Honor Flight, The Bethlehem Center or a Charity of donor's choosing.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 1 to May 4, 2020