Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tulare District Cemetery
Tulare - Franklin Bartels, age 96, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 27, 2019 in Tulare, California. Franklin was born December 21, 1922 in Tacoma, Washington to Franklin Bartels Sr. and Lena Ingles. His family settled in Ceres, California, where attended school and played sports until he joined the Army Air Corps in January 1943. He was a belly gunner in the 459th Bomber Group. On their 25th mission over Yugoslavia, his plane was hit by enemy fire and they had to parachute to safety. He was MIA (missing-in-action) for 98 days. On May 10, 1947 he married Irma Schroeter. They moved to Arcata, California where he attended and graduated from Humboldt State with a major in fish and game, later becoming a teacher for 38 years. His life revolved around family activities, camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and 4 sisters. He survived by his daughter Janet (Dennis) Castor of Tulare and his son Franklin (Catherine) Bartels of Hinckley, Illinois. He leaves 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. We will miss his kindness and easy to laugh personality. His many stories included his time in the military, his 72 pound salmon he caught that was on the wall in the living room and his many fishing trips to Alaska. Graveside services will be held at the Tulare District Cemetery, Friday, June 14th at 11 A.M. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home. Donations may be made to your favorite .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019
