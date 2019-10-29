|
|
Franklin Delano Milligan
Visalia - Franklin D. Milligan was born on June 2, 1944 in Steele, Missouri and passed away October 24, 2019 surrounded by family in Orcutt, CA. He graduated from Dinuba High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Compton, on March 10, 1967. They were married for 52 years. Frank served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. Together, they made a home in Orosi, CA and later moved to the family farm in Visalia in 1994, ultimately moving to their forever home in Orcutt, CA in August of 2018.
Frank and Cheryl raised their two children, Tammy and Joel, in Orosi, CA. He worked in various labor occupations, moving on to work in the Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District as a custodian, bus driver and finally the lead maintenance worker.
Frank loved his family dearly and enjoyed working on his farm and spending time with his many animals. He was known for his amazing work ethic, respect for others, generosity, and kind spirit. His nature was quiet and unassuming, but he showed his love to others in many ways and during the last year he had learned to give and accept "I love yous" freely.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Wallace L. and Lourena Milligan, his brother James Milligan, and sister Joanne Key. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his daughter Tammy Milligan and her children, Karissa (Tyler) Robinette, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Linda (Crystal) Montemayor, his son Joel and his wife, Karina Milligan and their children, Brianna Milligan and Bryan Milligan. Frank is also survived by his siblings, Lillian Noble of Fresno, CA, Jerry (Vicki) Milligan of Marshfield, MO, Cecile (Ernie) Garrison of Visalia, CA, Wallace Lyle Milligan of Visalia, CA and Bonnie Milligan of Arlington, TX, as well as his mother-in-law, Margaret Compton of Visalia, CA, many nieces and nephews throughout the United States, close friends, and wonderful neighbors.
We would like to express a special thanks to all the people who have crossed his path and helped him through his journey with cancer including the Sequoia Regional Cancer Center in Visalia, Mission Hope Cancer Center, and Dignity Health Hospice in Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in his name. A memorial service will be held for Frank on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Visalia United Methodist Church, 5200 W. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277. Condolences can be made to Cheryl Milligan at 889 Sunnyside Ave., Santa Maria, CA, 93455.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019