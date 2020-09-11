Franklin Joseph Cardoza
Tulare - It is with great sadness that the family of Franklin Joseph Cardoza announce his passing on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the age of 77 years.
Franklin was born on June 2nd, 1943 in Visalia, CA to Frank V. Cardoza Jr. and Angie P. Cardoza. He was one of three children and the only son. Franklin grew up in Goshen on the family dairy and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1961. Throughout his childhood he worked and helped the family on the farm.
On October 9, 1970 he married his wife, Linda (Martin) Cardoza, and they moved to Visalia. Together they had four children. Throughout his life he was a mechanic and a farmer. After briefly studying auto mechanics at College of the Sequoias he pursued his interest and began working at Louie's Transmission Shop in Visalia. After a few years he went back to farming and took over the Cardoza Family Farm. Later in his career he also enjoyed working at General Mechanical, Western Utilities, and HJ Hay Co.
In addition, he generously gave his time to multiple organizations. He was a Lifetime Member of the Goshen Mounted Police, he was the PPAV Board of Directors President for past Visalia Festa committees, and volunteered his time to the Golden West Band Boosters, helping on the equipment crew.
Throughout his life, Franklin found time to enjoy his other hobbies such as racing, restoring old engines, and collecting antique 'conversational pieces' that he enjoyed sharing stories about. Franklin never knew a stranger, whether it was striking up a conversation, or lending a helping hand. He was always willing to help others with their vehicles or any other mechanical fix. He also never missed a chance to dance, either dancing the Jitterbug with his wife, or the Two-step to his favorite country songs.
His children have countless memories of him teaching them how to drive, whether it was on a tractor at the ranch or sitting on his lap behind the wheel. He was always willing to help them with their car repairs, whether they were minutes away or hours away.
Franklin will be lovingly remembered by his children Mary (Kenny) Hildebrand, Franklin (Kara), Deborah, and David (Jessica), by his six grandchildren, Aidan, Anthony, Ava, Hazel, Raquel, and Aliya, and also his sisters and brothers-in-law Laverne & Mike Gates and Phyllis & Larry Cotta. Franklin was preceded in death earlier this year by his wife, Linda Cardoza, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in October. Their kids take joy in envisioning them dancing the Jitterbug together again.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, from 5-7pm (Rosary @ 6pm) at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 18, at 9:30am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, followed by Graveside Services at 10:30am at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia. It is suggested that guests bring their own chairs and personal umbrellas to the cemetery services. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.