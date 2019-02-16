|
Fred Kunkleman
- - On February 1, 2019 Fred Kunkleman, age 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. He had complications from Parkinson's disease.
Fred was born in Akron, Ohio to Fred and Edna Kunkleman in 1932. He joined the Navy after graduating High School from 1951 to 1955. In 1955 he met and married his wife Janet Richardson, in the Bay Area.
Fred started working for Moores Business Forms in Emeryville, California in 1955. In 1963 Fred was given the opportunity to transfer to Visalia, so he packed up his wife and 4 young sons for the move.
During the years Fred established a life in Visalia, he was very involved with his sons in the Boy Scout Organization. He was a Scout Master and awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
After retiring in 1990, Fred and Jan traveled as often as they could, seeing all the states except 3 in the U.S. They also spent months at a time in Mexico, exploring 27 states there.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jan, and his sons Ron, Rick, Rob Randy and his daughters-in-law Bonnie, Mary and Kelly, also his 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Kaweah Hospice for the great care, also KDKG, especially Cyndie and their caregiver Caile.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on April 20,2019, time and place to be determined.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019