Freddy Chavez
Freddy Chavez

Cutler - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Freddy Chavez (46) of Cutler on the 7th day of September 2020. Fred was a good man he enjoyed fishing most. He leaves behind his life long partner and mother to his child (Yvonne), 5 children Bernadette, Gordo, Alex, Christina and his youngest Phillip Chavez and 2 grandkids. He will be missed by many! No services will be held. Condolences may be left @legacy.com.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
