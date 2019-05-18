|
|
Frederic Perez
Visalia - Frederic Perez of Visalia, CA went to be with the Lord at the age of 84 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with his family by his side. Fred was born to Trino and Refugia Perez in Farmersville, CA on January 9, 1935. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Big Ray and Little Ray and two sisters, Carmen Rodarte and Rosie Cornejo. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Salgado.
He graduated from both Mt. Whitney High School, where he received the honor of All American for football, and College of the Sequoias. Fred married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Quesada, in December of 1956. Fred worked as a supervisor for Goodmans Electronics Co. and General Cable for over 40 years.
Fred is survived by his wife, two daughters and son: Deanna Monreal (John), Kathleen Furr (Dana) and David Perez (Celina). Fred was endearingly known as "Pagee" to his 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and all who came to know him.
He enjoyed spending time in his garden, cooking (he was known for his famous menudo), attending his grandchildren's sporting events, tending his animals and watching sports. His most cherished pastime was spending time with his family
Fred was a man of few words; however, he was a source of strength to his family. He was steadfast in his quiet faith and respected for his wisdom. He was strong and rugged, yet a gentleman.
Fred unceasingly expressed his unconditional love and kindness to his family and friends. He never turned down the opportunity to lend a helping hand.
His family loved him deeply and will forever cherish the memories of their "Pagee".
Viewing will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7PM with a rosary prayed at 6PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia, CA. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10AM At St. Mary's Catholic Church, Visalia, CA. Interment will follow at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 18, 2019