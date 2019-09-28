|
|
Frederick Lewis Chamberlen
Visalia - Fred was born in Lindsay, CA, on Nov. 21, 1937, and passed away Sept. 19, 2019, in Visalia, surrounded by loved ones.
He attended Porterville and Ducor schools, graduating from P.U.H.S. in 1955. After attending El Camino College, he joined the navy. He worked for Standard Oil in Taft and Southern CA. He then moved to Santa Rosa and Sonoma working for Barkley Pumps. After retiring, he worked for his wife's family business in Sonoma. They moved to Florence, OR, and lived in what he called his "paradise" home on a lake. When his beloved wife Gail (Farrell) died he moved back to Visalia to be near family. He loved his new neighborhood and they returned the love. He loved all the kids and their parents equally.
He and Gail loved traveling. He was a lover of golf, nature, fishing and hunting. He always had an exquisitely organized work shop. He was a true Seahawks fan. He loved helping others.
Fred is pre-deceased by his parents, Lewis and Jean Chamberlen, his mother Mildred, his sister Norma Kaiser. Fred is survived by his son Richard, wife Rhonda, and their children Dylan and Camille; his daughter Debbie and her husband Chris. He also leaves his brother Gary Kaiser, wife Judi, and sister, Nancy Granillo and her husband Miguel. There are many nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces who loved Uncle Fred very much.
He wished that there be no service. If you would like to honor him, do a kind deed and think of him.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 28, 2019