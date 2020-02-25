|
|
Gabriel Arroyo
Just after midnight on February 22, 2020, Gabriel Arroyo, left this world at the age of 81 and is now resting in peace. Gabe was born on December 16th, 1938 in Woodlake, California, where he continued to live out the rest of his life. He attended Woodlake High School and was an avid participant in FFA and WHS Football. He gained a plethora of awards while raising steers throughout his high school career. As a defensive lineman for the football team, he helped lead his team to a Valley Championship. At the end of his high school career he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Mota, and made Woodlake their permanent home. His first job was working for a farm labor company in Lemon Cove. He started beekeeping as a hobby and it soon turned into a passion. In 1971, Arroyo Apiaries was formed, and he continued to grow his business over the years until he sold the business in 2005 to his son in law. Gabe always said that his wife was his main motivator to pursue his passion for bees. After retirement, he remained as a non-paid, freelance consultant for beekeepers. He could be found at the Woodlake Donut shop every morning enjoying a cup of coffee with friends, before he went to tend to his orchards. Gabe was preceded in death by his parents Cora and Jesse Arroyo, brother Ernie Arroyo, sister Julia Arroyo-Mesa, sister Christine Arroyo-Tayaba, brother Joe Arroyo, and sister Sally Arroyo Fernandez. He is survived by his wife Mary, their 3 daughters,
Lydia (Vela), Vicky (Keller), and Lisa (Galicia), his four grandchildren, Austin, Kaela, Quinn, Bridget, brothers Augustine Abasta, Art Arroyo, Gilbert Arroyo, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His services will be on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic
Church in Woodlake at 9:30 am. Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020