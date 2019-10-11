Services
Garitt Garabed Davidian Obituary
Garitt Garabed Davidian of Benton City Washington lost his battle with illness on October 3, 2019, at the age of 47.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Shannah and 5 beautiful children; Sadie, Stephen, Sawyer, Samuel, and Sydney.

Garitt is also survived by his parents Charlie & Christine Davidian, and Kelvin & DeAnn Farris as well as three siblings, Melynda (Jeff) Baskovich, Nate (Marie) Strable, Matthew (Julianna) Davidian and grandmother Trudy Machado of Tulare and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Garitt's grandparents Sark & Sylvia Davidian and Swede & Evaline Hedberg preceded him in death.

Garitt grew up in the Cutler, Exeter, and Visalia areas and attended schools where he excelled in all his studies, graduating from Golden West High School in 1992. Garitt attended St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem CA., where he was a member of the youth organization ACYO. He enjoyed fishing and playing football at Golden West and College of the Sequoias.

Garitt's High School football coach said one day, "I need to make him mean". His mom DeAnn responded with, "You can't make a teddy bear mean". Garitt was a loving and funny young man who was supportive of friends and team mates. Throughout his long battle with illness Garitt kept his sense of humor and love for life and family.

Garitt moved from the Tulare county area after working at Harbor Freight and opened three new stores in Fremont CA., Reno NV., and Richland WA.

We will all feel his loss but understand he is pain free and has renewed strength through our Father in Heaven.

Services to be held at 3:30 pm., in Richland WA., on October 16th, 2019 at Einans at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland WA. 99352 Ph. 509-943-1114

A Celebration of life to be held in Yettem CA., at Saint Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 14395 Ave 384, Yettem CA. 93670, (559) 528-6892 on Saturday November 9th at 12:00pm.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019
