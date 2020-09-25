1/
Gary D. Quilla
Gary D. Quilla

St. Petersburg, FL - Gary D. Quilla, age 84, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away surrounded by loving family. He was born in Salinas, California and graduated from Visalia Senior High School before attending the College of Sequoias and San Jose State. Gary worked in the computer industry. His hobbies included camping, traveling by R.V., boating, racing cars, and collecting and restoring old cars. Gary is survived by his wife of 64 years Pat Stewart Quilla; children David (Pam) Quilla and Deborah (John) Gray; grandchildren Jamin (Carrie) Quilla, Alicia (Seth) Uhl, and Nathan Quilla; and great-grandchildren Sammy and Jason Uhl. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Bayfront Hospice https://sun coasthospice.org/on line-donations/ . Please visit www.anderson mcqueen.com to offer a condolence to family.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
