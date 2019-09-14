|
Gary Lee Rhea
Visalia - Gary Lee Rhea October 13, 1957 - September 9, 2019
On September 9, 2019 heaven gained a treasure when Gary Rhea moved peacefully from this adventure to the next.
For those of us who knew him, our loss is great. I could tell you the stats: an Air Force brat born in Milford, Delaware on October, 13, 1957, who moved nearly every year of school; a star at track and basketball, a veteran who served in the Coast Guard, a gold miner, a ranch hand, furniture builder, antiques guru...
I can tell you all of these things but I would rather tell you about the real him: the beautiful, generous, loving, funny, teasing soul who showed us how love and friendship should truly feel.
Gary was a loving son who would go to the ends of the earth for his mother. His trips to Utah with his father, uncle and other family and friends were some of his most treasured memories.
Gary was the best brother, uncle, friend that anyone could ever hope to have. He never met an animal that he didn't love and the feelings were mutual.
Gary also found a whole new family and passion in the antique world. He loved treasure hunting and learning about all things old. Each find had a story that he couldn't wait to share. Gary lived every day doing exactly what he wanted and gave it his all.
We will miss his laugh, his hugs, his knowledge, his stories and yes, we will even miss his epic snoring.
Gary was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Caggianelli. He is survived by his mother Frances Rhea his father Coney Rhea (Debbie), brother Coney (Tracie), sister Karen (Henry Camacho), nephews Danny Caggianelli (Mary), Donny Caggianelli, his beloved harem of nieces: Serena Rico (Tim), Evanie Camacho, Megan Gill, Tiffany Camacho, Chelsea Sears (Ryan), Natalie Rhea and a bevy of beautiful great nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He is also survived by uncles and cousins on both coasts.
In addition to his family, Gary is survived by his "friends family" including two of his nearest and dearest: Dave Underwood and Anita Alba.
A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Friday, September 20th at 10:30 a.m at the Visalia Veterans' Memorial Building at 609 W Center St. in Visalia. Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging into www.salseranddillardvisalia.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 14, 2019