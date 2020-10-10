Gary Tienken
It is with great sadness that we as a family announce the sudden passing of Gary J. Tienken on October 6, 2020. To all who knew him, he was a great friend, husband, father, stepfather, brother, grandfather, & great grandfather. Gary was born on Friday the 13th in San Francisco California to Charles & Jeanette Tienken. He was the youngest of their five sons. He served as a deacon & greeter at the Tulare Church of Christ located on Blackstone St. Gary loved his church family & they loved him. He will be greatly missed by all. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He has been a longtime volunteer of 20+ years at the International Farm Show & loved his years spent there. Was an avid fan of mystery novels & TV shows. Gary tried not to miss a good cowboy movie, "Howdy pardner" & loved John Wayne pictures best. He enjoyed getting odd stares & laughs when sharing that he was proud to be a "hooker"- Gary gave many hand-made hook rugs as gifts to family & friends over the years. Also, he was a life-long avid San Francisco 49ers fan. After 38 years of service to the State of California Department of Corrections, Gary retired as a Procurement & Service Officer II. It was in the course of this job when he met, courted, & married his wife Elise when she worked for the Dept of Corrections in Blythe, Ca. They met in November 1998, dated in December 1988, again in January 1989 & were married on February 18, 1989. It began as a was a long-distance courtship due to living in different cities, Sacramento & Blythe respectively. Bored of retirement life with Elise still working, he began a new job with the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility in Visalia. He retired again after 10 years of dutiful service there. Gary is preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Jeanette, & brothers Raymond, Charlie & Bob. He is survived by his wife Elise, children & stepchildren Alex, Cathy, Debbie, Keith & Billy, as well as nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his brother Bill Tienken, numerous nieces & nephews, & his mother-in-law Oz Wagenschutz. Due to Covid-19 protocols, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. That service will be announced later via the Church of Christ Facebook page. Arrangements are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral service. Condolences can be sent at www.plfuneral.com