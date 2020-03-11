|
|
Gary Truitt
Dinuba - Surrounded by his loved ones, Gary Michael Truitt, loving son, brother,
husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday , March 7,
2020, knowing how much he was loved and cherished. He was 74 years
old.
Gary was born on February 10, 1946 in Oakland California to the late Arline
(Alkire) and John Truitt. He was the oldest of two children. He graduated
from Fremont High School in Oakland, California in 1964 and from
California State University, Hayward in 1968 with a Bachelors of Science in
Business. He was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Joan (Fenton)
Truitt. Gary was employed in Management at PG&E for 31 years and for
the last 20 years, he was employed as a Corporate Pilot and an Advanced
Instructor of Aviation for various organizations. He was also an FAA Flight
Safety Officer for the Visalia Airport for many years.
With the exception of his family, Gary loved flying more than anything and
couldn't seem to get enough of it. Whether he was teaching others to fly,
flying corporate planes or building and flying remote control planes for pure
enjoyment, Gary was at his happiest. Another true love of Gary's was
nature and the outdoors with one of his favorite hobbies being sailing his
Daysailer sailboat with his wife, Joan, on Huntington Lake, California, every
summer and going on camping and travel excursions in their Aliner. Gary
was an avid fly fisherman and a competitive tennis player. The Sierra
Nevada mountains always held a special place in his heart.
Gary was extremely active in his community of Dinuba, California. For
years, he volunteered and supported The Dinuba Raisin Day Festival, was
a long time Rotary member, serving as President of both the Dinuba and
Selma Rotary Clubs, was a Dinuba City Councilman, The Chairman of the
Dinuba Economic Development Committee for years, was the Dinuba
Chamber of Commerce Jr. Citizen of the Year, was Chairman of the Heart
Association and Treasurer of the Dinuba Malsch Sister City Committee,
along with serving on various Chamber of Commerce organizations of
various cities in the local area as he served as a public liaison for PG&E
and various cities over the years of his employment.
Until his passing, in addition to being a Corporate Pilot, Gary was a
Advanced Instructor of the BPPP, the ABS and the BPT--flying proficiency
organizations for owners of Beechcraft High Performance Airplanes.
Gary leaves behind one sister, Noreen (Truitt) Isola and husband Al of
Castro Valley, California, his wife Joan, along with three daughters: Diane
(Truitt) Macaluso and her husband Brian of Atlanta, Georgia, Jeanine
(Truitt) Cornett and her husband Scott of Kingsburg, California, Anne Truitt
of Denver, Colorado, and his four grandchildren: Isabella and Sofia
Macaluso, and Rylie and Bryce Cornett.
Most recently, Gary was a Director on the Twain Harte Lake Board. He
was a long time parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and Lector of St.
Catherine's Catholic Church of Dinuba and also a long time parishioner of
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. Since 1952, Gary and
his family have had a cabin in Twain Harte, California and he was a
parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte, California. Gary's
summer experiences as a youth at his Twain Harte cabin inspired many of
Gary's outdoor adventures.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 6:00 pm at St.
Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley, California. A Memorial
Mass to celebrate Gary will be on Wednesday, March 18th at 11:00 am at
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley, California. The family
will receive friends and family following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in Gary's memory to
The Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020