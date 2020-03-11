Services
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (Frankwood)
1018 N. Frankwood Ave.
Reedley, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (Frankwood)
1018 N. Frankwood Ave.
Reedley, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (Frankwood)
1018 N. Frankwood Ave.
Reedley, CA
Resources
Dinuba - Surrounded by his loved ones, Gary Michael Truitt, loving son, brother,

husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday , March 7,

2020, knowing how much he was loved and cherished. He was 74 years

old.

Gary was born on February 10, 1946 in Oakland California to the late Arline

(Alkire) and John Truitt. He was the oldest of two children. He graduated

from Fremont High School in Oakland, California in 1964 and from

California State University, Hayward in 1968 with a Bachelors of Science in

Business. He was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Joan (Fenton)

Truitt. Gary was employed in Management at PG&E for 31 years and for

the last 20 years, he was employed as a Corporate Pilot and an Advanced

Instructor of Aviation for various organizations. He was also an FAA Flight

Safety Officer for the Visalia Airport for many years.

With the exception of his family, Gary loved flying more than anything and

couldn't seem to get enough of it. Whether he was teaching others to fly,

flying corporate planes or building and flying remote control planes for pure

enjoyment, Gary was at his happiest. Another true love of Gary's was

nature and the outdoors with one of his favorite hobbies being sailing his

Daysailer sailboat with his wife, Joan, on Huntington Lake, California, every

summer and going on camping and travel excursions in their Aliner. Gary

was an avid fly fisherman and a competitive tennis player. The Sierra

Nevada mountains always held a special place in his heart.

Gary was extremely active in his community of Dinuba, California. For

years, he volunteered and supported The Dinuba Raisin Day Festival, was

a long time Rotary member, serving as President of both the Dinuba and

Selma Rotary Clubs, was a Dinuba City Councilman, The Chairman of the

Dinuba Economic Development Committee for years, was the Dinuba

Chamber of Commerce Jr. Citizen of the Year, was Chairman of the Heart

Association and Treasurer of the Dinuba Malsch Sister City Committee,

along with serving on various Chamber of Commerce organizations of

various cities in the local area as he served as a public liaison for PG&E

and various cities over the years of his employment.

Until his passing, in addition to being a Corporate Pilot, Gary was a

Advanced Instructor of the BPPP, the ABS and the BPT--flying proficiency

organizations for owners of Beechcraft High Performance Airplanes.

Gary leaves behind one sister, Noreen (Truitt) Isola and husband Al of

Castro Valley, California, his wife Joan, along with three daughters: Diane

(Truitt) Macaluso and her husband Brian of Atlanta, Georgia, Jeanine

(Truitt) Cornett and her husband Scott of Kingsburg, California, Anne Truitt

of Denver, Colorado, and his four grandchildren: Isabella and Sofia

Macaluso, and Rylie and Bryce Cornett.

Most recently, Gary was a Director on the Twain Harte Lake Board. He

was a long time parishioner, Eucharistic Minister and Lector of St.

Catherine's Catholic Church of Dinuba and also a long time parishioner of

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley. Since 1952, Gary and

his family have had a cabin in Twain Harte, California and he was a

parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte, California. Gary's

summer experiences as a youth at his Twain Harte cabin inspired many of

Gary's outdoor adventures.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 6:00 pm at St.

Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley, California. A Memorial

Mass to celebrate Gary will be on Wednesday, March 18th at 11:00 am at

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley, California. The family

will receive friends and family following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in Gary's memory to

The Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
