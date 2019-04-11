Gary Wayne Harper



Tulare - Gary Wayne Harper Sr. was born on 1/20/53 in Fresno, Ca to James & Betty Harper, Gary left this life on 4/8/19 with his loving wife and daughter at his side peacefully. Gary is survived by his mother Betty Harper and the Love of his life, his wife Debra Harper. Daughter's Tina Sunderland husband Jim, Venus Cruz husband Alex, Shannon Whittle husband James. Son's Gary Harper Jr. wife Jodie, David Lottermoser wife Jennie, Sean Lottermoser , and Jamie Logan wife Jodie along with 13 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. Gary is preceded in death by his father James Vernon Harper Jr., Brother James Harper III and sister Glenda Allen. Gary was well known for his family business, Tulare County Septic and Concrete. Aside from his business, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, going to the lake, desert, and dunes. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Tulare AG Center on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary