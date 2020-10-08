Gary Wayne Morehead
Pixley - On October 4, 2020, Gary Wayne Morehead went to be with his Heavenly Father. He was 69 years old.
Gary was born in Merced, California on February 26, 1951. In 1952 his family moved to Pixley, where he lived his entire life. He attended Pixley Elementary School and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1969.
From the time he was a young boy, Gary's first love was the family farm. He worked his dream job of driving a cotton picker for many years. When the farm transitioned to almonds, Gary always found a way to be involved with the excitement of harvest. Gary also had an enduring connection with his mother Nina; they enjoyed sharing home cooked meals, listening to gospel music, and relaxing at the coast together.
Gary was an avid sports fan. He attended Tulare Union football games for years, and faithfully followed the Cowboys and 49ers. His favorite baseball team was the San Francisco Giants, and he loved watching the games with his brothers, nephews, and grand nephews.
Gary could often be seen enjoying walks around Pixley, attending summer youth baseball games, or visiting with the neighbors on Carol Avenue. You could always count on Gary to have all the neighborhood news. "Uncle Gary" had a gift for connecting with children and was adored by his many nieces and nephews from the time they were babies.
Gary filled the lives of all who knew him with laughter and the infectious joy of his spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community, but we rejoice in knowing he has been made perfect in heaven and is enjoying the daily presence of his Heavenly Father and our Lord Jesus Christ.
Gary is survived by his mother, Nina Morehead; his two brothers, Jim Morehead (Betty) of Pixley and David Morehead (Debbie) of Tulare; nephews Jason Morehead (Holly) of Pixley and Justin Morehead (Emilee) of Fresno; nieces Lisa Morehead of Tulare and Micah Morehead of San Jose; 8 grand nephews and 3 grand nieces; and his church family at Pixley United Brethren. He was preceded in death by his father, Vaughn Morehead, in 2005.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Avenue in Visalia. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, October 13 at 1249 N. Elm in Pixley. Please bring your own chairs. Designated parking will be available for those who prefer to watch the service from their vehicle. The family requests that guests wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of a guest book, the family will be accepting cards at the service if you would like to leave a message. A private family burial will take place after the service. If you would like to honor Gary's love of Pixley with a donation, please consider Pixley United Brethren Church, Drawer U, Pixley, CA 93256; or the Pixley Foundation, P.O. Box 894, Pixley, CA 93256. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
