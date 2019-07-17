Gasper Joe Mosqueda



Tulare, Ca - Gasper Joe Mosqueda, of Tulare, California, born on September 14, 1947 in Visalia, to the late Betty Cano Mosqueda, passed away at age 71 on July 4, 2019 in Visalia, California. He was a Cement Finisher. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Villa Mosqueda of 51 years. He lived for his family and loved them with all his heart! He loved family vacations, fishing , watching fights, and his 49ers football. Most that knew him of his garage as The Men's Club and had many good memories in it . He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Theresa Mosqueda; 1 granddaughter Eva Mosqueda and 3 brothers and 1 sister. Joe is survived by his sons, Gasper Joe Mosqueda Jr. and Ranol Joe Mosqueda of Tulare and daughter, Veronica Lee and husband Todd Villarreal of Orosi; brothers, Frank Mosqueda and Fidencio Rodriguez; sisters, Cynthia Mosqueda, Helen Ramirez, Julia Torrez. 13 Grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all. All are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Mike Villa, on Friday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service, 132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019