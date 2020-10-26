Gayle Susan Cornett



Visalia - Gayle Susan Cornett, 68, of Visalia California, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020. She lost her battle with Cancer at Stanford University Medical Center surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life pot luck will be held at their home starting at 12:00 PM following the graveside service at Visalia Public Cemetery.



Gayle is survived by her husband Mark Cornett. They were married for 38 years. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Bohac and Mark Bohac, her children Mark Cornett, Michael Furman, Teresa Furman, and Toni Furman as well as grandchildren; Alexander, Brandon, Ellie, Heather, Joseph, Kayla, Liam, Zachary, and great-grandchildren Malique and Oliver.



Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Richard Bohac, her brother Raymond and sister Dawn.



Gayle was born on August 18th, 1952 in Middlesex, New Jersey. Gayle worked for Tucoemas Federal Credit Union as a Loan Clerk for many years, until her retirement in 2014. Gayle was a beautiful soul and loving "people person" who enjoyed life, family, and always brought a smile to your face. Gayle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Gayle was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



A graveside funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 7th at 10:30 AM at the Visalia Public Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store