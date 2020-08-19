George Charles Doyle Grandmain



George Charles Doyle Grandmain was born in Los Angeles in 1929 to French immigrant parents, John Albert Grandmain and Berthe Madeleine Schmitz. He and his seven siblings grew up in Culver City, CA.



When he met Melba Jane Gateley, a Missouri farm girl, it was love at first sight. After serving in the Army as Master Sergeant with a heavy mortar company during the Korean War, George married Meb in 1952. George was an avid outdoorsman which led to a career selling sporting goods equipment. In 1963 he moved his family, which now included three girls and a boy, from L.A. to Visalia, CA.



George was a traditional father with some unique characteristics: He spoke French, had an impish sense of humor and could walk like a gorilla on all fours. He loved taking his family camping and on road trips.



On most weekends, George could be found mowing the lawn (always a push mower), building something fun in the backyard (like an Tiki hut with thatched bamboo roof), BBQing or playing handball like a pro.



After our parents divorced, Dad found love a second time when he met Shirley Frievalt. They married in 1978 and spent many happy years travelling with their RV social club. Like his father, George was member of Masonic Lodge. He was a fun-loving, kind, and generous with his time and love. He tried to be everything to everyone, even when it wasn't possible.



George passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Paul, sisters Yvonne, Jeannine, and Annette. He is survived by his wife Shirley Grandmain, children Lili Grandmain, Leslie Grandmain, Linda Buchanan, Tom Grandmain, grandchildren Shelby Buchanan, Evan Buchanan, Aubrey Buchanan, Christopher Babinec, Kyle Frievalt and Miranda Frievalt, great grand-daughters Evalynn Buchanan and Gracie De Haven, step-son Frank Frievalt and sisters Renee Lohrke and Jeannette Oden.



The following is a tribute to George from his step-son Frank Frievalt:



George Grandmain, my Mom's best buddy of 42 years, and my only real father by any measure, was a magnificent combination of traits that we both needed dearly when he entered our lives. No regrets, no complaining, new things were suspect until requiring duct tape or glue, endless devotion to my Mom, endless patience with a high school kid finding his way in life.



He had unspoken expectations of me that were crystalline clear through his examples; be honest, give a homeless person a meal, work hard, be comfortable in your own skin - let others be comfortable in theirs, love-respect-(and frequently call!!) your Mom, put the tools back when you're done, pass the Tabasco, keep a toothpick handy, be ready to laugh at your dumber self - and then recover like a fallen cat with poise and denial. The man could bust out moves with his legs that, while impressive, were physiologically unnatural…..which was why we'd always ask him to do it again once we caught our breath from laughing.



He was a man among men, not in the dominant arrogant way, but in his quiet constant leaning into all of life, the path behind him a little smoother, a little easier for those coming next. The world needs more Georges; he was the Platonic form of civility. His family will miss him, we're better for his presence in our lives, and we hope to honor his example with the lives we have left.









