Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Santa Nella, CA
1938 - 2019
Exeter - George Erwin Berry, 80, of Exeter, passed away on February 25, 2019.

Services will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, in Santa Nella,

California on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Pastor Dean Nelson of St. John's

Lutheran Church, Los Banos will join the Air Force Honor Guard to commit him to his final resting place with full military honors.

George was born in Morganton, North Carolina to Ernest Berry and Wilma Smith Berry on April 16, 1938. Following high school, he joined the Army as a Special Services baseball player, later working as a Weapons Specialist, and subsequently completed a 20-year military career in the Air Force as a recip engine and jet engine mechanic. He was a veteran of the Viet Nam war. After retiring, George expanded his career with 15 years as a journeyman web pressman and 18 years in business management & service during which time he received Information Resources Employee of The Year Award, and served as President of the Visalia Senior Pride Board and President of the Yokohl

Mutual Water District. He married Katherine Rabern on November 21, 1969.

George is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jason Berry son of Michael and his son John Thomas Berry.

George is survived by his wife Katherine, son, Michael Berry, daughter, Becky Berry-Fischer, daughter, Shaun Carrillo, son, Douglas Berry, son, Chad Berry; son, Christopher Berry and their loved spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sisters Mary Sue Norton, Mamie Small, Cora Ange, brother Joe Berry, and his cherished nieces, nephews and their families. He lived life well and enjoyed years playing golf, baseball, bowling, water skiing and hunting. George touched the lives of many people with his endless smile and infectious laughter which was his signature trademark. George was known by everyone as such a nice man, a friend to all, and enemy to none. His greatest joy in life with time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and their children. Everyone knew his many dogs over the years where counted as children.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 8, 2019
