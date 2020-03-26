Resources
George Franklin Jones was born in Rockmart, Georgia on May 20, 1941 to George McGregor and Ole Mae Ware. George entered eternal life in Fresno, California on March 23, 2020. George was the third son of five children born in this family. He attended elementary school and middle school in Georgia. George completed high school and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1959. In the mid 1960's George found the Lord, was baptized and became a member of the North Avenue Church of Christ in Corcoran. In 1978, George placed membership at the Tulare Church of Christ, where he eventually served as a deacon and then an elder. During his time as a deacon and an elder, George became a true fisher of men as he baptized a multitude of individuals spanning from the United States all the way to Ghana West Africa.

George was proceeded in death by his mother and father, his brothers David Jones, Robert Jones, Jerry Jones, his sister Dorthy Jones, his son Jack Pumphrey and his daughter Patricia Porchia Singleton. He is survived by his wife Mary D. Jones, his daughters Loretta Roberson (Sonny), Brenda Barnette (William), Mykisha Jones, his sons, George Jones, Anthony Jones, Steve Porchia, Ira Porchia (Shantall), Kevin Jones and a whole host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service held for immediate family members with a celebration of life ceremony to be held for all extended family and friends at a later date.
