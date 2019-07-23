Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1908 N. Court St.
Visalia, CA
George Gonzales Sr.


1919 - 2019
George Gonzales Sr. Obituary
George Gonzales, Sr.

Visalia - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Gonzales, Sr. George is survived by his daughter Margaret, his son George Gonzales Jr. and his wife Luz. His three grandchildren Robert Gonzales and his wife Lynn, Kristina and her husband Joe Cisneros, and Mark Gonzales. Along with three great grandchildren Mateo, Clare Gonzales and Sofia Cisneros.

George Gonzales, Sr. was born November 21, 1919 in Visalia, California and passed away on July 17, 2019. The second youngest of 11 children, he was married to Linda Gonzales for 40 years. George proudly served in the US Army in the South Pacific Campaign during World War II. He along with his four brothers fought patriotically as American GI's in World War II. George was also a founding member of the American Legion Post 785 in 1954.

We would like to give our most sincere gratitude and thanks to all the veterans, nurses, doctors, Optimal Hospice, and TLC staff for making his final days comfortable and peaceful.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 with Rosary at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church 1908 N. Court St., Visalia, CA followed with Interment at the Visalia Public Cemetery District.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 23, 2019
