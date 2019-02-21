|
George James Webb
Visalia - George James Webb, 80, of Visalia passed away peacefully Monday February 18, 2019, surrounded by his four children and loving wife. George was born on November 21, 1938 in Lindsey, California to Ed and Eda Webb. He graduated from Lindsay High School. George attended Stanford University graduating in 1962 with a degree in History. Later receiving a Masters Degree in Education from Fresno State.
While he was attending Stanford he met the love of his life, Lana Bullock. They were married on September 4th, 1960, and were blessed to be married for 58 years. They were also blessed with four children, and eight beautiful grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lana Webb; Children, Beth Henninger (Derek), Michelle Dolan (Kevin), Wanda Webb (Chris Dodd), and Glenn Webb (Margie); Grandchildren Megan Dolan, Webb Henninger, Grant Henninger, Maddy Dolan, Owen Webb, Helen Webb, Ali Dolan and Willow Dodd; Sisters Wanda English, Celia Dudley and Sharon Ball and many close friends and family members.
George was an avid golfer and in 1964 opened Linwood golf course in Visalia, later he found his passion and became a 5th grade school teacher at Goshen Elementary. He and his family created Webb Enterprises to develop properties on Mooney Blvd. Also as a licensed contractor he built Oak Park condominiums in Visalia, numerous homes in Tulare County, and a family home at Lake Tahoe.
George loved spending time in Tahoe with family and friends. Traveling with his kids and grandchildren in the summer to Yosemite. Proud of his Alma Mater Stanford, and enjoyed going to or watching sporting events. He was a huge supporter of Stanford athletics and if given the opportunity he would play cribbage all day long.
George was an extremely kind, smart, and honest person. He was an incredible teacher, skilled builder, honest businessman, loved husband, generous father, loyal friend, and a person that was a joy to be around. In retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and best friends Ken and Carmelita Conn.
Graveside service to be held Friday, Feb 22, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Lindsay Strathmore Cemetery, 639 South Foothill ave. CA 93247. Followed by a Celebration of his life at The Lakes, in Visalia.
Flowers to be sent directly to the Lindsay Strathmore Cemetery. The Family asks that any donations be made, In Honor of George Webb, to the 1-800-AHA-USA1 Stanford Alumni Association 1-866-543-0243 giving.stanford.edu
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 21, 2019