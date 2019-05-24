|
George Margosian
Dinuba - George Margosian passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 82 after a strong fight against kidney disease. George loved his life and his family. He held on and wouldn't give up because he didn't want to leave us. Our lives will never be the same without him.
George was born in Visalia, California on May 27, 1936 to Setrag and Annig Margosian. He was the youngest of 3 children and graduated from Dinuba High School with the Class of 1954. He was a diversified farmer for most of his life, with ranches in Exeter, Monson, Dinuba, Cutler and Visalia. His love for the soil was evident in all the crops he grew and he was respectfully known as the "King of Pomegranates" by the farming community. He continued farming up until to the day he passed.
George met the love of his life, Rose Marie Kevorkian, at an Armenian Youth Group spaghetti dinner at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem. They married on December 8, 1962 in Yettem, and have spent the last 56 years raising their family together. George was a member of the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Yettem, Triple X Fraternity-Sequoia Chapter, and the Tulare County AGBU. One of George's favorite pastimes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends all over California.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; daughters Melissa and husband Pierre Pilavian of Clovis, CA, Tina and husband Darrell Peters of Visalia, CA; four grandchildren, Alik and Arlen Pilavian, Karnig and Melina Peters; sister-in-law Lucille Margosian; nieces Sharon and husband John Kaprielian, Karon Penny, and the late Aron Margosian and their families.
Over the past 3 years, George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his cabin in Shaver Lake. He loved summers on the lake with his grandchildren going as fast as possible on his pontoon boat which had the biggest engine available. He left us with many memories that will last a lifetime.
The family would like to thank Dr. Yang, and Dr. Bhajal for doing their best to keep George with us for as long as possible. Thank you to the staff at DaVita Dialysis in Dinuba. You made his 3 times a week visits go by as quickly as possible and you all became his friends which meant so much to all of us.
To staff at Visalia DaVita, thank you for your kindness and patience. A special thank you to the Kaweah Delta CVICU - Dr. Marks for his compassion during this difficult time and RN's Christian, DeDe, Heather, Michelle and Mary for taking such excellent care of George in his last days. You became part of our family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019, from 5-8 pm with a Home Service at 7:00 pm at Dopkins Funeral Chapel 189 S. J St., Dinuba, CA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 14395 Ave. 384, Yettem, CA. Burial will follow immediately at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Remembrances be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 367, Yettem, CA 93670.
Tributes and condolences may be made to www.dopkinschapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 24, 2019