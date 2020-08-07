George Skaff, MD
Visalia - On August 5, 2020, George Skaff, MD, devoted husband, beloved father, dedicated pediatric physician, and devout follower of Jesus Christ, died peacefully in his home, with his wife, Judy by his side, in Visalia, California, at the age of 85 years.
George was born in Rake, Iowa, during the winter of 1935, the 4th of 5 children of Mike and Latifa Nimmer Skaff. In spring 1936, just months after infant George miraculously survived severe pneumonia, the family established a permanent home in the village of Myrtle, Minnesota, where they lived above the general mercantile store that Mike had purchased and operated. After graduating high school in Albert Lea, Minnesota in 1952, George entered the University of Minnesota, earning first a bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1955, and then a Doctorate in Medicine in 1959. After a 1-year, rotating internship in San Jose, California at Santa Clara County Hospital, George entered the US Air Force at the rank of Captain, and served as a Flight Surgeon from 1960 to 1962.
In 1961, while stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, George was introduced to Judith Short, who had traveled there from New Jersey to visit family. Later that year, on Thanksgiving Day, George and Judy were engaged at her parent's home in New Jersey. After their marriage in March 1962, George completed a residency in Pediatrics and a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of Minnesota.
After the birth of their first son, David, in 1965, George and Judy left Minnesota and settled in Visalia, California, where George practiced pediatrics with the Visalia Medical Clinic for over 40 years. He was an attending pediatric physician at Tulare County Hospital and at Kaweah Delta District Hospital, where he also served as Chief of Staff and co-founded the hospital's Tumor Board and the Norm Sharrer Symposium. As the only fellowship-trained, pediatric hematologist/oncologist in the region for several years, George also maintained a hematology clinic and attended at monthly teaching rounds at Fresno County Hospital. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Visalia Medical Clinic for several terms, was President of the Tulare County Medical Society, and was instrumental in the recruitment of many physicians to Visalia. In 2019 he was the recipient of the George Tiss, MD Memorial Award and honored as the Medical Society of Tulare and Kings County 2018 Physician of the Year.
George also volunteered his medical services for many years at the Good News Center community outreach clinic, at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times for pediatric cancer patients, for over 15 years as sideline team physician for Redwood High School football, and provided sports physicals at all local High Schools and the College of the Sequoias for over 40 years. George thoroughly enjoyed his many years of pediatric practice in Visalia and was often recognized and fondly remembered by his former patients, which always brought a smile to his face and a swell in his heart.
George was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Visalia. He served as a discussion leader for many years at the interdenominational Bible Study Fellowship.
George is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years, their four children and spouses, David and Stephanie Skaff, Michelle and Mike Gesualdo, Peter and Jamie Skaff, and Christopher and Jennifer Skaff, his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Teagan, Jackson, Brynna, Sarah, Isabella and George. His sister, Betty Jacobo, and brother, Donald. Many nieces, nephews,and grand nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Latifa, sister, Evelyn Bragelmann, and brother, Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvin Crest Conferences, the First Presbyterian Church of Visalia, made in George's name and loving memory.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com