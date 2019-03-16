|
George Summers
Surprise - George Summers, age 91, passed away on February 22, 2019 under the care of Hospice in Surprise, Az. George was born February 6, 1928 to George and Lettie Summers in Sac City, Iowa, the youngest of 10 children. He served in the U.S. Navy and he lived in Visalia in the 1950's & 1960's and worked in the wholesale meat business. In the 1970's he moved to Northern California and became a rancher and later founded a residential private school with his wife Jane. George and Jane moved to Oregon and worked as ranch and resort managers and were very active volunteers in the Oregon State Park System. After 16 years of full time RVing, bird hunting, fishing and playing tennis George settled in Congress, Az with Jane and their beloved Brittany Spaniels. George is survived by his wife Jane, his children Curt (Judy) Summers, Robin (Richard) Brown, Cheryl (Tom) Lane, Teresa Richardson and Brian (Cid) Summers and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made in his memory to K9 Konnection Wickenburg though Facebook. A celebration of George's life will be held at the home of his son Brian on Saturday, April 20th, contact a family member for details.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 16, 2019